Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices GA Properties: Top Atlanta Luxury Broker, Lori Lane of BHHSGA, Named to Luxury Daily's '2021 Luxury Women to Watch' List

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties' SVP, Lori Lane, was selected to Luxury Daily's Annual 'Luxury Women to Watch' list where they honor only 26 women executives from across the globe who show the potential to make a difference in the luxury business.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2020 / Lori Lane, Senior Vice President of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties' Luxury Collection, was recently honored by Luxury Daily by being included in its 2021 Luxury Women to Watch compilation. In this feature, Lane discusses her proudest accomplishments, how Luxury Collection has evolved throughout 2020, the challenges she has faced as a professional in a highly competitive industry, and her vision for 2021 and how she envisions the luxury marketplace evolving in the coming year.

"I feel so fortunate to be honored in Luxury Daily's 2021 Luxury Women to Watch list," said Lane. "Every day, I wake up and try to be a better version of myself, and I am grateful that I am in a position to impact the luxury industry. This year has been one that nobody will soon forget. Still, I know that the strategies that my team and I have created through 2020 will bode well in the future and continue to establish our company as an innovator in the luxury real estate market."

Since the start of Luxury Collection, Lane has led her talented team to create award-winning marketing strategies and initiatives that have led to an unprecedented amount of success in the Greater Atlanta real estate market. The division increased its overall market share by over 110% and has greatly contributed to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties' record-breaking months throughout 2020. Lane is responsible for creating Luxury Collection's never before seen marketing approach, which incorporates the use of iconic fashion and the five senses into each campaign, to evoke an aspirational response from luxury real estate consumers. This strategy, combined with Lane's leadership, has culminated in multiple award-winning Luxury Collection campaigns. These campaigns also established Georgia Properties as the first-ever real estate company to win the highly coveted MAX Award, edging out many Fortune 500 companies, including Arby's and Coca-Cola.

"What our Luxury Collection has accomplished is a huge reflection of the dedication and leadership of Lori," said Dan Forsman, President and CEO Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties. "She is a visionary and brings a growth mindset to every project she works on. She continues to inspire her team by constantly modeling effective and creative leadership."

About Luxury Collection Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties

Luxury Collection is an award-winning division of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties. Year after year, Luxury Collection continues to set the standard in the marketing and selling of luxury properties throughout the Metro Atlanta area. Backed by the power of one of the most respected brands globally, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties is globally recognized as redefining luxury real estate. Through an extensive and innovative marketing strategy, Luxury Collection associates receive the most advanced marketing and technological resources, along with access to the vast global and local Berkshire Hathaway network, leading to more leads and closings for Luxury Collection listings.

Luxury Collection - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices GA Properties, Luxury Redefined

