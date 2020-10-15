REC Silicon ASA: REC Silicon - Private placement successfully completed

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Lysaker, 14 October 2020.

Reference is made to the stock exchange release from REC Silicon ASA ("REC" or the "Company") published on 14 October 2020 regarding a contemplated private placement (the "Private Placement"). The Company is pleased to announce that it has raised approximately NOK 1,000 million in gross proceeds through the Private Placement of 92,592,592 new shares (the "New Shares"), at a price per share of NOK 10.80 (the "Offer Price"). The Private Placement took place through a process managed by Arctic Securities AS and Pareto Securities AS (the "Managers"). The Private Placement was substantially oversubscribed.

The net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used to fund expansion investments and activities at the Company's facilities in Butte and Moses Lake as well as for general corporate purposes. Upon completion of the Private Placement, the Company will have established an extended liquidity runway which may enable the Company to prepare for a restart of the Moses Lake plant. Such restart is targeted in 2022 on the back of expected continuation of positive developments currently seen in both the solar energy and battery markets where the Company believes that it is positioned to become a leading US provider of silane and polysilicon.

The Private Placement consists of two separate tranches; one tranche with 27,982,000 New Shares in the Company ("Tranche 1") and a second tranche with 64,610,592 New Shares ("Tranche 2"). Settlement for Tranche 1 is expected to be on or about 19 October 2020 (DVP, T+2), while settlement in Tranche 2 is expected to occur on or about 12 November 2020 following approval by an extraordinary general meeting in the Company of the issuance of the New Shares under Tranche 2 (the "EGM"). The investors who have been allocated New Shares have received a pro rata portion of shares from Tranche 1 and Tranche 2 based on their overall allocation in the Private Placement, with the exception of Aker Capital AS who has agreed that the New Shares it is allocated in the Private Placement will all be allocated in Tranche 2.

The delivery of New Shares will be settled with existing and unencumbered shares in the Company that are already listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, pursuant to a share lending agreement between Arctic Securities AS (on behalf of the Managers), the Company and Aker Capital AS. Accordingly, the shares delivered to the investors will be tradable upon delivery, expected on or about 19 October 2020 in Tranche 1 and on or about 12 November 2020 in Tranche 2.

The completion of Tranche 1 is subject to approval by the Company's board of directors (the "Board") pursuant to an authorization granted by the Company's annual general meeting held on 12 May 2020. The completion of Tranche 2 is subject to the approval of issuance of shares under Tranche 2 by the EGM. Completion of Tranche 1 is not conditional upon completion of Tranche 2, and acquisition of shares under Tranche 1 will remain final and binding and cannot be revoked or terminated by the respective applicants if Tranche 2 is not completed.

The share loan from Aker Capital AS will be settled with (i) new shares in the Company to be resolved issued by the Board pursuant to an authorisation granted by the Company's annual general meeting held on 12 May 2020 (Tranche 1) and (ii) new shares in the Company to be issued following, and subject to, approval by the EGM (Tranche 2). The new shares re-delivered to Aker Capital AS in Tranche 2 will be issued on a separate ISIN and will not be tradable on the Oslo Stock Exchange until a listing prospectus has been approved by the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway (the "Prospectus").

Subject to satisfaction of the conditions for completion of the Private Placement, the Board of the Company has resolved to propose that the EGM resolves to authorize the Board to carry out a subsequent offering of up to 18,518,518 new shares (the "Subsequent Offering") towards the Company's shareholders as of 14 October 2020 (as documented by the shareholder register in the Norwegian Central Securities Depository (VPS) as of the end of 16 October 2020, the "Record Date") who were not allocated shares in the Private Placement and who are not resident in a jurisdiction where such offering would be unlawful or, for jurisdictions other than Norway, would require any prospectus, filing, registration or similar action ("Eligible Shareholders").

The subscription price in the Subsequent Offering will be the same as the Offer Price in the Private Placement, i.e. NOK 10.80 per share. The Eligible Shareholders will receive non-transferrable subscription rights based on their shareholding as of the Record Date in the Subsequent Offering. Over-subscription with subscription rights is permitted, but subscription without subscription rights is not permitted. The Subsequent Offering will be conditional, inter alia, on (a) completion of the Private Placement, (b) approval of the authorization of the Board for the Subsequent Offering by the Company's shareholders at the EGM, and (c) approval and publication of the Prospectus by the Company. The Company will issue a separate stock exchange notice with further details on the Subsequent Offering when finally resolved.

The waiver of the preferential rights inherent in a private placement is considered necessary in the interest of time and successful completion. Taking into consideration the time, costs and expected terms of alternative methods of

the securing the desired funding, as well as the proposed Subsequent Offering, the Board has concluded that the completion of the Private Placement on the proposed terms at this time is in the mutual interest of the Company and its shareholders, and that the Private Placement complies with the equal treatment obligations under the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the Oslo Stock Exchange's Circular no. 2/2014.

Arctic Securities AS and Pareto Securities AS are engaged as managers and joint bookrunners in the Private Placement and the Subsequent Offering. Advokatfirmaet Schjødt AS is acting as legal counsel to the Company

in connection with the Private Placement and the Subsequent Offering. Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS is acting as legal advisor to the Managers in connection with the Private Placement and the Subsequent Offering.

For further information, please contact:

James A. May II, Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +1 509 989 1023

Email: james.may@recsilicon.com

Nils O. Kjerstad

IR Contact

Phone: +47 9135 6659

Email: nils.kjerstad@crux.no

About the Company:

REC Silicon is a leading producer of advanced silicon materials, delivering high-purity polysilicon and silicon gas to the solar and electronics industries worldwide. We combine over 30 years of experience and proprietary technology with the needs of our customers, with annual production capacity of more than 20,000 MT of polysilicon from our two US-based manufacturing plants. Listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

