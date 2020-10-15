The COVID-19 Pandemic Has Led to an Economic Crisis and Ernest Carrera Tampa Is Here to Help People Discuss Wealth Management During This Turbulent Time

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2020 / The COVID-19 pandemic has created a public health emergency the likes of which has not been seen in years. As a result, there are many people who are wondering what they should do to keep themselves safe. In addition to following the guidelines that have been issued by the CDC, it is also important to note that the pandemic has created an economic crisis as well. Impacting individuals, families, and small businesses alike, there are many people who are wondering what they should be doing with their health. Ernest Carrera Tampa is here to help people figure out the answer to those questions.

Ernest Carrera Tampa Discusses the Falling Interest Rates at the Federal Reserve and What They Mean

Ernest Carrera Tampa, similar to other individuals, took note of the Federal Reserve dropping its interest rates. For those who might not know what this means, Ernest Carrera Tampa is here to help. The Federal Reserve rate has an impact on what local banks do with their interest rates. When the Federal Reserve drops its interest rates, the other banks follow suit, making it easier for people to borrow money. As a result, it costs far less to take out a loan right now. This is the government trying to pump more money into the economy.

Ernest Carrera Tampa Discusses the Turbulence in the Stock Market and What This Means for Individuals and Families

While it is great that it is easier to take out a loan, Ernest Carrera Tampa noted that the stock market went haywire, just like everyone else. Ernest Carrera Tampa is concerned about the short-term outlook of the stock market, as the pandemic is still with us and this is going to wreak havoc on the revenue of local businesses. Therefore, anyone who needs their money in the near future may want to take it out of the stock market; however, those who are playing the long game should note that the market is likely to come back up once the pandemic is behind us.

Ernest Carrera Tampa Discusses the Future of the Global Markets

Overall, the future of global markets is positive. Ernest Carrera Tampa knows that the markets are going to rebound at some point; however, the big question is when this is going to happen. Similar to other countries, the global markets cycle. Ernest Carrera Tampa believes that there is a potential the global markets will not recover until there is a vaccine available. While most experts believe that this is going to happen in 2021, there is no guarantee this is the case. Therefore, it is critical for people to take steps now to protect themselves and remain patient.

CONTACT:

Caroline Hunter

Web Presence, LLC

+1 7865519491

SOURCE: Web Presence, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/610524/Ernest-Carrera-Tampa-Discusses-Managing-Wealth-During-the-COVID-19-Pandemic