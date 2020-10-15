Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.10.2020
PR Newswire
15.10.2020 | 03:58
China's CPPCC National Committee launches English website

BEIJING, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from China Daily:

After months of trial operation, the English website of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), en.cppcc.gov.cn, was officially launched in September.

The website aims to introduce the CPPCC's system, history, theory and practice to the international audience.

It demonstrates the efforts made by the CPPCC National Committee - under the leadership of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) with Xi Jinping at its core - in fulfilling its duties by focusing on economic development, facilitating the achievement of the overall objectives, adhering to the people-centric principle, promoting democracy and national unity, making proposals and reaching broader consensus, so as to translate the CPPCC's institutional advantages into effective State governance.

While showcasing the CPPCC's strength and functions as an institution with unique Chinese characteristics and an organization dedicated to consultation, the English website will also serve as an important window for the outside world to learn about the State governance by the CPC, China's new-type political party system and the CPPCC, as well as China's consultative democracy.

The website has eight sections-CPPCC Members, News, Conferences, Consultations, Features, International Exchanges, About Us and Resources - and 18 sub-columns.

It can be easily accessed on both computers and smartphones.

https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202009/21/WS5f67e70ba31024ad0ba7aa3e.html

© 2020 PR Newswire
