EQS-News / 15/10/2020 / 10:01 UTC+8 [FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE] Union Medical Healthcare announces record resilient interim sales volume of no less than HK$900 million for FY2020/21 (15 October 2020, Hong Kong) Union Medical Healthcare Limited ("Union Medical Healthcare" or the "Company", which together with its subsidiaries is referred to as the "Group", SEHK stock code: 2138), the largest nonhospital medical group in Hong Kong*, is pleased to announce that based on the latest assessment by the Board with reference to the preliminary unaudited sales information of the Group for the six months ended 30 September 2020 currently available, the Group expects to record sales volume of no less than HK$900 million for the period, representing a year-on-year decrease of no more than 16%. In particular, the Group recorded a sales volume of no less than HK$460 million for the three months ended 30 June 2020 and no less than HK$440 million for the three months ended 30 September 2020. The Group also recorded a year-on-year increase of no less than 30% in sales volume in the clinics and service centers located in Mainland China and a year-on-year increase of no less than 25% in sales volume of medical service offered for the six months ended 30 September 2020. The Group also announces that its unaudited sales volume during the National Day Golden Week Holiday from 1 to 10 October 2020 recorded a year-on-year increase of no less than 15%, mainly due to the increase in medical service offering despite the overall passenger traffic from Mainland China visiting Hong Kong during the Golden Week declined by nearly 100% for the same period last year. Although the adverse economic conditions from the outbreak of COVID-19 with restrictions on cross-border passenger travelling and social distancing in Hong Kong, the Group was able to redirect its proactive client engagement and promotional campaigns to boost sales in Mainland China and local spending, and complete acquisitions of certain medical establishment. The Group's number of customer visits in clinics and service centers located in Hong Kong and Mainland China increased by over 5% and 25% respectively during the six months ended 30 September 2020. While the overall financial position of the Group remains healthy, the Group expects to record a decline in net profit for the six months ended 30 September 2020. - End - About Union Medical Healthcare Limited Union Medical Healthcare is Hong Kong's largest non-hospital medical service provider*, leveraging its core businesses of preventive and precision medicine, and committed to developing medical artificial intelligence by integrating its multi-disciplinary medical services. The move, which is supported by the Group's high-end branding and quality customer services, is aimed at offering customers safe and effective medical services with professionalism. The Group principally engages in the provision of one-stop medical and health care services in Greater Chin a. The Group provides a full range of services and products under its well-known brands, including those of its one-stop aesthetic medical solutions provider DR REBORN which has ranked first in Hong Kong by sales for years, primary care clinics jointly established with Tencent Doctorwork, chiropractic services centre SPINE Central, health management centre re:HEALTH, a vaccine centre Hong Kong Professional Vaccine HKPV, a comprehensive dental centre UMH DENTAL CARE, a diagnostic and imaging centre HKAI, an oncology treatment centre reVIVE, a day procedure centre HKMED, a specialty clinic SPECIALISTS CENTRAL, Hong Kong International Cardiology Center and a professional hair care center HAIR FOREST. *According to the independent research conducted by Frost and Sullivan in terms of revenue in 2018 and 2019 File: Union Medical Healthcare announces record resilient interim sales volume of no less than HK$900 million for FY2020/21 [1] 15/10/2020 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=96c276fd0a0f3b0fb324012e480b3783&application_id=1141014&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

