MEDIA RELEASE

Kuros provides an update on the planned Capital Increase

Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland, October 15, 2020 - Kuros Biosciences (SIX: KURN) (the "Company" or "Kuros") obtained on October 14, 2020 after market close a binding commitment from Optiverder B.V., beneficially owned by Mr. C.A.C.M. Oomen, Delft, The Netherlands (the "Investor") to fully exercise all subscription rights allocated to the Investor in the Rights Offering and to purchase 1,915,203 Offered Shares at the subscription price of CHF 1.80 per Offered Share in the Share Offering for an aggregate amount of CHF 3,447,365 (the "Investment").

As a result, the Company has decided that, if and to the extent that investor demand in the Share Offering is sufficient to place Offered Shares in respect of which Rights have not been exercised with investors other than the Investor, the Offering shall be supplemented by an additional tranche of up to 1,915,203 additional shares (the "Additional Shares") equivalent to 22.7% of the previously announced Offered Shares in the Rights and Share Offering and to allocate all Additional Shares to the Investor due to the Investor's early binding order, the size of its order and the signing of a lock-up of 90 days after the First Day of Trading by the Investor. The Additional Shares (if any) will be sourced from the Company's existing authorized share capital under the exclusion of subscription rights of existing shareholders. The Company intends to use the additional net proceeds (if any) to further strengthen the commercial operation of MagnetOs.

In light of these developments, Kuros today published a supplement to the offering and listing prospectus published by the Company on October 6, 2020.

The exact number of Offered Shares sold in the Rights Offering will be published in the electronic media and by press release on October 19, 2020 after close of trading. The Company expects to publish the final number of Offered Shares sold in the Offering and the number of Additional Shares allocated to the Investor (if any) by a media release and in the Supplement on or around October 21, 2020. The listing and the first day of trading of the new registered shares on SIX Swiss Exchange and the delivery of the new registered shares against payment of the offer price, are expected to take place on October 23, 2020.

Expected timetable

October 19, 2020: 12 noon CEST: End of Rights Exercise Period

After close of trading: Announcement of number of shares for which Rights have been exercised and number of shares offered in the Share Offering October 20, 2020: 15:00 (CET): End of Share Offering October 21, 2020: Board resolution on Capital Increase and publication of Supplement October 23, 2020: Listing and First Day of Trading of Offered Shares

Payment of Offer Price against delivery of Offered Shares

For further information, please contact:

Kuros Biosciences AG Media & Investors Michael Grau Mary-Ann Chang Chief Financial Officer LifeSci Advisors +41 44 733 47 47 +44 7483 284 853 michael.grau@kurosbio.com mchang@lifesciadvisors.com

About Kuros Biosciences AG

Kuros Biosciences is a leader in next generation synthetic bone graft technologies for targeted and controlled bone healing. Kuros's bone graft substitute, MagnetOs, is commercialized in the US and UK for use in posterolateral spinal fusions. Kuros's lead product in development, Fibrin PTH, a drug-biologic combination for spinal interbody fusion, is entering a phase 2 clinical trial in the U.S. Kuros is located in Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland, Bilthoven, The Netherlands and Burlington (MA), U.S.A. The Company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol KURN. Visitwww.kurosbio.comfor additional information on Kuros, its people, science and product pipeline.

About Fibrin-PTH (KUR-113)

Fibrin-PTH (KUR-113) consists of a natural fibrin-based healing matrix with an immobilized targeted bone growth factor (truncated human parathyroid hormone (PTH) analog). Fibrin-PTH (KUR-113) is designed to be applied directly into and around an intervertebral body fusion device as a gel, where it polymerizes in situ. Fibrin-PTH (KUR-113) functions via the well-established mechanism of action of parathyroid hormone; has been demonstrated in animal models of spinal fusion to be comparable to rhBMP-2; and has been shown in preclinical studies to be easy to use and ideal for open or minimally invasive techniques. The safety & efficacy of Fibrin PTH (KUR-113) has not yet been evaluated for spinal fusion in humans.

About MagnetOs

US indications statement

MagnetOs is an implant intended to fill bony voids or gaps of the skeletal system, i.e., posterolateral spine. MagnetOs must be used with autograft as a bone graft extender in the posterolateral spine. These osseous defects may be surgically created or the result of traumatic injury to the bone and are not intrinsic to the stability of the bony structure.

EU indications statement

MagnetOs is intended for use as bone void filler for voids and gaps that are not intrinsic to the stability of the bony structure. MagnetOs is indicated for use in the treatment of surgically created osseous defects or osseous defects resulting from traumatic injury to the bone. MagnetOs is intended to be packed into bony voids or gaps of the skeletal system (i.e. extremities, spine, cranial, mandible, maxilla and pelvis) and may be combined with autogenous bone. MagnetOs should not be used to treat large defects that in the surgeon's opinion would fail to heal spontaneously. In load bearing situations, MagnetOs is to be used in conjunction with internal or external fixation devices.

