PRF: AS PRFoods Financial Calendar in 2020/2021

Consolidated financial results of AS PRFoods will be published during the period of



15.10.2020 - 31.12.2021 as follows:

2020, week 44 Audited annual report for 2019/2020 2020, week 48 Unaudited interim report for 3 months of 2020/2021 2021, week 2 Turnover of 2nd quarter and 6 months of 2020/2021 2021, week 7 Unaudited interim report for 6 months of 2020/2021 2021, week 14 Turnover of 3rd quarter and 9 months of 2020/2021 2021, week 20 Unaudited interim report for 9 months of 2020/2021 2021, week 27 Turnover of 4th quarter and 12 months of 2020/2021 2021, week 33 Unaudited interim report for 12 months of 2020/2021 2021, week 40 Turnover of 1st quarter i.e. 3 months of 2021/2022 2021, week 43 Audited annual report for 2020/2021 2021, week 47 Unaudited interim report for 3 months of 2021/2022

Indrek Kasela

AS PRFoods

Member of the Management Board

Phone:+372 452 1470

investor@prfoods.ee

www.prfoods.ee