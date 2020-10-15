Folgendes Instrument wird heute nicht EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute angezeigt.



The following instrument is not traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will be displayed today.



ISIN Short Code Name

GB00BF33H870 5KW SKINBIO THERAP

SKINBIOTHERAPEUTICS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de