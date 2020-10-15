SAFEGUARDS | SoftlinesNO. 153/20

The Textile Fiber Products Identification Act (16 CFR 303) requires that certain textiles sold in the United States disclose the generic names and percentages by weight of the constituent fibers in the product, the manufacturer or marketer name, and the country where the product was processed or manufactured. The recent amendments incorporated the latest version of the relevant ISO standard, ISO 2076:2013(E), "Textiles - Man-made fibres - Generic names". The aim of the amendments is to reduce compliance costs, increase flexibility for disclosing fiber information to consumers and to help manufacturers develop labelling that satisfies the requirements of multiple countries.

Section 303.7 of the Textile Rules (Generic names and definitions for manufactured fibers) establishes the generic names for man-made fibers that manufacturers must use. This provision lists the generic names and definitions established by the Commission through its textile petition process and incorporates by reference the generic names and definitions set forth in the ISO 2076 standard. The updated ISO 2076:2013 standard added seven generic fiber names that were not defined in the 2010 standard and are now incorporated in the amendment of the Textile Rules. These fibers are "chitin", "ceramic", "polybenzimidazol", "polycarbamide", "polypropylene / polyamide bicomponent", "protein", and "trivinyl".

