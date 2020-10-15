Castles Technology, the leading global payment solutions providers, today announced that its new Saturn 1000F2 mobile payment solution for merchants has been the first to receive the PCI PTS V6 Android 9 certification.

This certification, granted by the PCI Security Standards Council, ensures the strongest protection for card holders' payment data by requiring more robust security controls for payment devices, to prevent physical tampering and the insertion of malware that can compromise card data during payment transactions.

"We are very proud to provide to our customers with the latest Payment Card Industry standard Android 9, thus confirming Castles Technology's leadership in innovation and secured payments" said Jean-Philippe Niedergang, Group CCO Castles Technology. "Securing the PCI PTS V6 Android 9 certification further strengthens Castles Technology's position as a global payment solutions provider. Transaction security, fraud prevention and state-of-the-art technology will always remain a major priority at Castles Technology. It's embedded in our DNA and forms part of our core function as a trusted payment solutions provider" added Jean-Philippe Niedergang.

This global certification positions Castles Technology payment terminals at the cutting edge of security requirements and demonstrates the quality of our offer for our customers. The Saturn 1000F2 mobile payment solution, which boasts a very high security level based on Android 9 with an extended autonomy from 6000mAh batteries, multimedia touchscreen capabilities, user friendly interface and high-end industrial barcode scanner, enabling fast checkout at the point of sales, including retailers having high-end needs. But also performing memory capacity, enabling to efficiently run an ECR application. The PCI PTS v6 acknowledgement represents the ultimate futureproof solution.

The purpose of the Android-based POS is to serve the growing demand from merchants who want to provide more services to their customers through a all in one device.

