Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Directorate Change

15 October 2020

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Appointment of New Director

The Board of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is pleased to announce the appointment of James Ashton as an independent non-executive Director of the Company, with effect from 14 October 2020.

James is a financial journalist and consultant. He was City Editor and Executive Editor of the Evening Standard and Independent titles and before that City Editor of the Sunday Times.

The Chairman of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC, Mr Anthony Townsend, commented:

"My fellow Directors and I are delighted to welcome James to the Board. We are very pleased to have appointed a director with his experience."

James's appointment will be proposed to shareholders for ratification at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in February 2021.

There is no further information to be disclosed under Listing Rule 9.6.13R(2) to (6).

