An independent power producer, AEP OnSite Partners, will be the first to deploy Wärtsilä's new storage product.From pv magazine USA Wärtsilä is introducing its new modular energy storage product in a deployment that will allow the city of Martinsville, Virginia, to lower its power costs and stabilize the surrounding grid. An independent power producer, AEP OnSite Partners, will be the first to deploy Wärtsilä's new storage product. The 9 MW/15.6 MWh battery energy storage system will respond to PJM market signals and reduce the city's peak demand by about 9 MW, while saving $1 million per year ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...