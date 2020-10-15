Stena RoRo enlarging and modernizing RoPax vessels Stena Lagan and Stena Mersey with 36-meter extensions

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After extensive rebuilding, the RoPax vessel Stena Laganwill be back in service for Stena Line at the beginning of 2021, while sistervessel Stena Merseyis expected to reenter service later in 2021. Stena RoRo is responsible for the design and execution of the project, which includes dividing the ships in the middle and installing new mid-sections.

Cargo and passenger capacity are increased, and with new interiors and modern technology, more efficient operation, an upgraded passenger concept and reduced emissions per cargo unit are also obtained. The 36-meter extensions give the ships a new total length of 222 meters and a cargo capacity of 2875 cargo meters, an increase of 30 percent. The Sedef Shipyard in Tuzla, Turkey, has been contracted to carry out the extensive transformation that began on the first vessel, the Stena Lagan, in August and is expected to be completed in January 2021.

"Extending vessels is a good and cost-effective way of quickly increasing capacity," says Per Westling, president of Stena RoRo. "The ships will be both larger and significantly upgraded through this pioneering project. We are pleased to contribute to creating good value for the customer, as well as providing positive experiences for passengers and reduced environmental impact."

The lengthening of the two vessels is part of Stena Lines' long-term investment plan to modernise its large European fleet of ferries, with major focus on efficiency and sustainability. In addition to the lengthening project, five next-generation ferries will be delivered during 2019-2022. The five vessels of the E-Flexer class are designed and built together with Stena RoRo at the CMI Jinling Shipyard in Weihai, China. The two first vessels, the Stena Estrid and the Stena Edda began operations during the spring on the Irish Sea, and the delivery of the third vessel, the Stena Embla, is planned for the end of this year. The last two E-Flexers, which are longer and provide more capacity, are scheduled for delivery during 2022. The routes or names have not yet been disclosed by Stena Line.

"Together with Stena RoRo we continue to build on our successful RoPax concept with a mix of freight and passengers. By modernising and standardising our vessel fleet, we can grow with our customers and provide even better support through reliable operations," says Niclas Mårtensson, CEO for Stena Line.

The conversion also means that the number of cabins will be increased by 80 to a total of 200. A new openable bow section to enable drive-through operation is being installed, which together with new internal ramps in both directions means more efficient loading and unloading. With flap rudders and three bow thrusters, compared to the previous two, maneuvering of the extended vessels is also simplified. Installation of hybrid scrubbers for exhaust gas cleansing and a new purification system for ballast water effectively reduce the vessels' environmental impact.

The passenger compartments will be upgraded with the current Stena Line design and expanded with new shops, as well as passenger lounges and a new sun deck. Passenger capacity will increase to accommodate 970 passengers.

"The project is both complicated and of considerable interest," says Mikael Abrahamsson, in charge of the conversion and responsible for the 10-person project group on-site in Tuzla. "For the yard, this is a challenge in terms of time, complexity and scope, but they are ambitious and certainly up to the task, and we are satisfied with the collaboration."

The conversion entails:

36-meter extension (total new length, 222 meters)

30 percent increased cargo capacity (total 2875 lane meters)

80 new cabins

Increased passenger car capacity with 100 cars

New bow section with bow doors and ramp

Straight drive-through configuration on two levels

New internal ramps

Installation of exhaust gas cleaning with hybrid scrubbers

Flap rudders for better maneuverability

Three bow thrusters (compared to the previous two)

New purification system for ballast water

Modernized passenger areas

New shops

New lounges with reclining chairs, for example

New sun deck

