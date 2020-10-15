The utility plans to replace the San Juan coal-fired station's 847 MW of capacity with 650 MW of solar generation and 300 MW/1,200 MWh of accompanying energy storage.From pv magazine USA The debate over how to replace the generation capacity that will be lost following the closing of the 847-MW coal-fired San Juan Generating Station in June of 2022 is officially over, as Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) has opted to move forward with four solar+storage projects in San Juan's stead. The announcement is not altogether surprising, as state regulators ordered PNM to procure San Juan replacement ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...