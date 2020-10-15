CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 16.10.2020;Das Instrument UEF3 LU0950671239 UBS-E.-M.UK H.TO EO AAEO ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.10.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.10.2020

The instrument UEF3 LU0950671239 UBS-E.-M.UK H.TO EO AAEO ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.10.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 16.10.2020

