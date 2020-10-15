Stockholm, October 15, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Toleranzia AB's shares (short name TOL) commences today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The company belongs to the Health care sector. Toleranzia is the 47th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2020. Toleranzia is a health care company with a vision to provide new medicines to treat and cure patients with autoimmune diseases. The company develops drugs that utilize the immune system's own intrinsic power to treat autoimmune orphan diseases. The drugs that target the cause of the disease can cure or greatly alleviate the disease and not only reduce the symptoms which currently available treatments do. Toleranzia also conducts academic and commercial collaborations in autoimmune diseases and continuously evaluates new cutting-edge technologies. "Transition from Spotlight Stock market to Nasdaq First North represents an important step in the ongoing development of Toleranzia. With the new trading environment provided by Nasdaq we hope to substantially raise the visibility of the company, attract new investors and increase the liquidity in Toleranzia's shares," said Charlotte Fribert, CEO of Toleranzia. "We are excited to welcome Toleranzia to the Nasdaq family as they list on our First North Growth Market," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "The healthcare sector has established itself as one of the most important and fastest growing sectors on Nasdaq's European Markets, and we look forward to supporting Toleranzia on their continued growth journey as they realize their vision." Toleranzia has appointed Mangold Fondkommission AB as Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Rebecka Wulfing +46 73 449 7122 rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com