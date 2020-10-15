With effect from October 16, 2020, the subscription rights in KebNi AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including October 28, 2020. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: KEBNI TR B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014991238 Order book ID: 205456 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from October 16, 2020, the paid subscription shares in KebNi AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: KEBNI BTA B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014991246 Order book ID: 205457 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB