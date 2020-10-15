The CHRYSO Group, one of the world leaders in construction chemicals, today announced the signing of an agreement to acquire a majority stake in APTEX.

Present for more than thirty years in Morocco, the CHRYSO brand enjoys a solid reputation with customers and the company has developed a very good knowledge of the construction market's local challenges. Its proven admixtures solutions have been used on the largest construction sites in recent years.

APTEX, a local player recognized for its expertise, has been operating in the field of construction chemicals since 2018. The company has a production unit and an application laboratory located in Casablanca.

"We are delighted to partner with an international structure offering significant means of development and a strong culture of innovation" commented Mohamed BENLYAMANI, founder of APTEX.

The CHRYSO APTEX joint venture will provide its customers cement manufacturers, concrete and precast producers, applicators, construction companies a complete range of admixture solutions and decorative products for concrete, cement additives, and liquid screeds as well as dedicated services.

Thierry Bernard, CEO of CHRYSO declared: "By acquiring a majority stake in APTEX, we sustain our long-term relationship with our Moroccan customers and strengthen our local roots in Morocco. We will thus accelerate the deployment of new technologies and support manufacturers in the development of high-performance, environmentally friendly building materials".

CHRYSO is pursuing its growth strategy in countries benefiting from strong momentum in the construction sector and the high value-added concrete market.

The transaction remains subject to the approval of the competent regulatory authorities. The transaction should be completed during the 4th quarter of 2020.

About the CHRYSO group

Aimed at cement manufacturers, ready-mix concrete and precast industrials, and construction companies, CHRYSO's offer includes cement additives, concrete admixtures and solutions for Construction Systems (waterproofing solutions, mortars, etc.). CHRYSOsolutions have won renown on the most prestigious construction sites throughout the world thanks to the group's extensive network, which includes 22 foreign subsidiaries and covers more than 100 countries through its wide network of distributors, licensees and agents. The CHRYSO group employs over 1,300 staff worldwide. Innovation, customer service, expertise and technical know-how are the CHRYSO Group's cornerstones.

