Nexen Tire Launches New All-Season N'blue 4Season Van and Updated WINGUARD winSpike 3 Winter Tyres in Europe

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexen Tire, a leading global tyre manufacturer, announced the launch of its all new N'blue 4Season Van and updated WINGUARD winSpike 3 tyres in the European market. The two products have been designed for optimal performances in all kinds of weather conditions, and for cold regions with severe winters, respectively.



Key features of new N'blue 4Season Van tyre

Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake ( 3PMSF ) all-season tyre that does not require changing

) all-season tyre that does not require changing Robust design structured for European vans, optimal for stable driving and handling under heavy load conditions

Applied with new cap tread that allows long-term mileage performance

Winter kerf applied to reinforce snow performance with optimized pattern design for wet and snow surfaces

Key features of updated WINGUARD winSpike 3tyre

Exclusively developed new studdable PCR tyre for Russia/Nordic regions to strengthen competitiveness and enhance product quality

Stud pins arranged, which allows even grip force at every moment with stronger braking performance

Unique Nexen 3D Kerf technology improves optimal performance on snow and ice surfaces

Main Specifications

*Two patterns are available in below sizes

N'blue 4Season Van WINGUARD winSpike 3

(2020) WINGUARD winSpike 3

(2021) Width 195 - 235mm 185 - 225mm 155 - 245mm Inch 15" - 16" 15" - 17" 13" - 18" Series 65 - 80 50 - 70 40 - 70 Speed Index N, R, T T SL, T XL T, T XL Sizes 10 10 35

The new tyres are available starting from this month.

About Nexen Tire

Nexen Tire, established in 1942, is a global tire manufacturer headquartered in South Korea. Nexen Tire, one of the world's fastest growing tire manufacturers, currently interacts with approximately 150 countries around the world and owns four manufacturing plants - two in Korea (Yangsan and Changnyeong) and one in Qingdao, China. Another plant in Žatec, the Czech Republic has also begun operation in 2019. Nexen Tire produces tires for passenger cars, SUVs, and light trucks with advanced technology and excellence in design. Nexen Tire supplies OE tires to global car makers in various countries around the world. In 2014, the company achieved a grand slam of the world's top 4 design awards for the first time amongst the various tire makers in the world.

For more information, please visit https://www.nexentire.com/international/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/00faaccb-764c-4a2c-ac71-59cc36c544dc