NeutriSci International Inc: NeutriSci Enters the Second Highest Grossing Market with New Distribution in the State of Washington

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2020 / NeutriSci International Inc. ("NeutriSci" or the "Company") (TSXV:NU)(OTCQB:NRXCF)(FRANKFURT:1N9), an innovative technology company developing products for the nutraceutical industry, is very pleased to announce that Cryopharm Corp. ("Cryopharm"), its US manufacturing and distribution partner, will begin the distribution of NeutriSci's and Cryopharm's CBD & THC products into the state of Washington.

After successfully launching in California, the entire Cryopharm product line powered by NeutriSci's ingredients and technology, will be introduced into 400 plus dispensaries across the state of Washington starting in December 2020; consisting of Marbl Melts, Kali Juice as well as NeutriSci's Kushtabs and Zenstix.

NeutriSci's Zenstix and Kushtabs quick melting tabs provide a powerful maximum allowable dosage per serving of 10mg. Every stick contains 6 tablets in a child-resistant package. These calorie and sugar-free products come in three flavors (Lemon Lime, Iced Pomegranate and Raspberry Lemonade).

Cryopharm's Marbl Melts represent an industry-first cannabis infused product; flavorful, micro dosed, rapidly dissolvable oral melts infused with THC & CBD. NeutriSci's core ingredients form the basis of Marbl Melts, containing a clinically tested dosage providing on-set in as little as 12 minutes; compared to traditional cannabinoid infusion methods that often have incorrect dosages that can potentially take up to 120 minutes to become active. Marbl Melts are available in several unique offerings designed for specific uses such as sleep, energy, relaxation.

For the health-conscious social butterfly, Kali Juice is a delicious cannabis-infused drink mix with zero sugar and zero calories and comes in three different flavours to match the experience of a beachside mixer, a club hot spot, to a secret after hours party.

Washington is a Pacific state bordered by Canada to the north, the Pacific Ocean to the west, Oregon to the south, and Idaho to the east. It is the third most densely populated state in the western United States, after California and Hawaii. The state's population comprises of 7.6 million people and is growing at a rate that is greater than the national average. Seattle is the largest city in both the state of Washington with a population of 3.98 million, making it the 15th-largest in the United States.

Anyone 21+ in Washington state is allowed to buy recreational marijuana and possess up to 1oz of marijuana, 7g of concentrates, 16oz of edibles or 72oz of liquid cannabis product. Washington state has seen gross sales of cannabis products grow exponentially over the past 5 years; starting in 2014 with sales of $31 million exploding to over a billion in 2019.

Glen Rehman, CEO of NeutriSci, stated: "Washington state represents the second highest grossing recreational cannabis market in the world with annual sales exceeding $1 billion USD. This agreement offers NeutriSci and our partners an amazing opportunity to expand our network and our brands foothold in the American marketplace. Having the ability to secure distribution and sales in Washington State will also open the doors for further expansion to other states like Nevada, Oklahoma and Michigan. We look forward to expanding the brands into as many states as we can in the coming months."

About NeutriSci International Inc.

NeutriSci specializes in the innovation, production, and formulation of nutraceutical products. Established in 2009, NeutriSci's is building sustainable sales models with Convenience, Chain Drug, and Mass Market and Supermarket retailers for neuenergy®, the Company's natural energy and focus supplement that has at its core, the beneficial effects of blueberries. For more information, please visit: www.neutrisci.com.

