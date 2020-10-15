German group WiNRG completed three of the six projects totaling 205 MW that it is currently building in Portugal.From pv magazine Spain. WiNRG is a German group specializing in the construction of renewable projects for third parties and for its own portfolio. The company , which has its headquarters in Lisbon for the Iberian Peninsula, announced that it has connected to the grid in Portugal three of the six projects that it is currently developing and that together they have a combined installed capacity of 205 MW. The three newly connected photovoltaic plants are located in Amareleja, Cartaxo ...

