KIEL, October 15 (WNM/Institut für Weltwirtschaft/Mathias Rauck) - Cultivating relationships with China pays off. For example, town and province twinning, close business relations, or supporting the country in their own fight against the Corona pandemic at the beginning of the year. Countries with one or more of these connections have had clear advantages in supplying protective masks and other scarce critical medical supplies during the global corona outbreak in spring. This applies to both commercial ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...