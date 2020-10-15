BOIRON: Projected timetable of the next publications and events 2021

The projected timetable of the next publications and events for the year 2021 is the following one:
|Publications
|Date of publication
(after market closing)
|Information meetings
|
Annual sales of 2020
Quiet period from Wednesday, January 6, 2021
|
Thursday, January 21, 2021
|
Annual results of 2020
Quiet period from Tuesday, February 9, 2021
|
Wednesday, March 10, 2021
|
Thursday, March 11, 2021
|
1st quarter sales of 2021
Quiet period from Wednesday, April 7, 2021
|
Thursday, April 22, 2021
|Shareholders' Meeting 2021
|
Thursday, May 27, 2021
|
Half-year sales of 2021
Quiet period from Monday, July 5, 2021
|
Tuesday, July 20, 2021
|
Half-year results of 2021
Quiet period from Monday, August 9, 2021
|
Wednesday, September 8, 2021
|
Thursday, September 9, 2021
Webcast
|
3rd quarter sales of 2021
Quiet period from Wednesday, October 6, 2021
|
Thursday, October 21, 2021
Quiet period: during the period prior to the publications, BOIRON limits its communication with the financial community.
Our next update:
October 22, 2020, at market close, publication of quarterly sales and financial information as of September 30, 2020.
Person responsible for financial information: Valérie Lorentz-Poinsot.
Contact for financial information: Fabrice Rey.
Investor relations: +33 (0) 4.37.41.84.01 - e-mail: boironfinances@boiron.fr
ISIN Code: FR0000061129 (BOI) - Bloomberg: BOI FP - Reuters: BOIR.PA
The group's financial information and the glossary are online at: www.boironfinance.com
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mmhxYsiXaW3Iy2xpY8htm2ZnnJuSxZacZmqWlJNxmMrGnJqSx25qmZzIZm9mmmxv
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-65579-boi-151020-calendrier-des-publications-2020-2021-gb.pdf
© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
BOIRON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de