BOIRON: Projected timetable of the next publications and events 2021



The projected timetable of the next publications and events for the year 2021 is the following one:

Publications Date of publication

(after market closing) Information meetings

Annual sales of 2020



Quiet period from Wednesday, January 6, 2021



Thursday, January 21, 2021

Annual results of 2020



Quiet period from Tuesday, February 9, 2021



Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Thursday, March 11, 2021



1st quarter sales of 2021

Quiet period from Wednesday, April 7, 2021



Thursday, April 22, 2021 Shareholders' Meeting 2021

Thursday, May 27, 2021

Half-year sales of 2021



Quiet period from Monday, July 5, 2021



Tuesday, July 20, 2021

Half-year results of 2021



Quiet period from Monday, August 9, 2021



Wednesday, September 8, 2021

Thursday, September 9, 2021

Webcast

3rd quarter sales of 2021



Quiet period from Wednesday, October 6, 2021



Thursday, October 21, 2021

Quiet period: during the period prior to the publications, BOIRON limits its communication with the financial community.





Our next update:

October 22, 2020, at market close, publication of quarterly sales and financial information as of September 30, 2020.

Person responsible for financial information: Valérie Lorentz-Poinsot.

Contact for financial information: Fabrice Rey.

Investor relations: +33 (0) 4.37.41.84.01 - e-mail: boironfinances@boiron.fr

ISIN Code: FR0000061129 (BOI) - Bloomberg: BOI FP - Reuters: BOIR.PA

The group's financial information and the glossary are online at: www.boironfinance.com

