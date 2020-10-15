Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.10.2020
Phantastisches Zukunftsszenario für Unternehmen und Investoren - strong buy!
WKN: 873532 ISIN: FR0000061129 Ticker-Symbol: BON 
15.10.20
08:20 Uhr
42,300 Euro
-0,400
-0,94 %
Actusnews Wire
15.10.2020 | 10:12
85 Leser
BOIRON: Projected timetable of the next publications and events 2021


The projected timetable of the next publications and events for the year 2021 is the following one:

PublicationsDate of publication
(after market closing)		Information meetings

Annual sales of 2020

Quiet period from Wednesday, January 6, 2021
Thursday, January 21, 2021

Annual results of 2020

Quiet period from Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Thursday, March 11, 2021

1st quarter sales of 2021
Quiet period from Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Thursday, April 22, 2021
Shareholders' Meeting 2021
Thursday, May 27, 2021

Half-year sales of 2021

Quiet period from Monday, July 5, 2021
Tuesday, July 20, 2021

Half-year results of 2021

Quiet period from Monday, August 9, 2021

Wednesday, September 8, 2021
Thursday, September 9, 2021
Webcast

3rd quarter sales of 2021

Quiet period from Wednesday, October 6, 2021
Thursday, October 21, 2021

Quiet period: during the period prior to the publications, BOIRON limits its communication with the financial community.



Our next update:

October 22, 2020, at market close, publication of quarterly sales and financial information as of September 30, 2020.

Person responsible for financial information: Valérie Lorentz-Poinsot.

Contact for financial information: Fabrice Rey.

Investor relations: +33 (0) 4.37.41.84.01 - e-mail: boironfinances@boiron.fr

ISIN Code: FR0000061129 (BOI) - Bloomberg: BOI FP - Reuters: BOIR.PA

The group's financial information and the glossary are online at: www.boironfinance.com

