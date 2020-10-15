Nasdaq Copenhagen has given the below observation status: ISIN Name DK0060817898 GreenMobility GreenMobility is given observation status, because the company's quarterly report shows negative equity and describes that a material uncertainty exists for the Company's ability to continue as a going concern According to rule 2.5 in Nasdaq First North Growth Market - Rulebook the exchange may decide to place a company's shares or other securities in the observation segment. We refer to the company's announcement of 14. oktober 2020. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------- For further information please contact: Jakob Kaule, Surveillance, tlf. 33 93 33 66