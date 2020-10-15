DJ Edison Investment Research Limited: Claranova (CLA): On track for strong earnings growth

Edison Investment Research Limited Edison Investment Research Limited: Claranova (CLA): On track for strong earnings growth 15-Oct-2020 / 09:19 GMT/BST London, UK, 15 October 2020 Claranova (CLA): On track for strong earnings growth Claranova reported strong organic revenue growth in FY20 while the EBITDA margin reflected the immediate strategic priorities of PlanetArt and Avanquest. The recent acquisition of CafePress is part of PlanetArt's evolution to become a provider of personalised e-commerce and we have revised our forecasts to incorporate the deal. We note the group's strong cash position which provides funding for future internal and external investment. Reflecting the different business models and minority interests for each division, we continue to use a sum-of-the-parts approach to valuation. Based purely on peer group averages per division, we calculate a fair value of &euro15.33 per share. However, once multiples are adjusted to reflect our views on the growth and profitability of each division, we calculate what we believe to be a more realistic valuation of &euro12.12 per share (up from &euro11.52). Factors that could provide upside to our estimates would be sustained high demand for photo printing, successful adoption of the FreePrints Gift app in the US and returning recent acquisitions to profitability. Click here [1] to view the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com [2] About Edison: Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority [3]. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information please contact Edison: Katherine Thompson +44 (0)20 3077 5730 tech@edisongroup.com Learn more at www.edisongroup.com [2] and connect with Edison on: LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-investment-research [4] Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res [5] YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv [6] Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 1141091 15-Oct-2020 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=99c41b09e86853cf4630d9ed4a62bc01&application_id=1141091&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2c8688bb51e26c2c1bfa0215e9f566ad&application_id=1141091&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=105fe9be9b5e36892886e5a39d51d4b7&application_id=1141091&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=edc5483da45ef361071849742dbf1595&application_id=1141091&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ec2d264fe4f303e2143a2e85c6eaa823&application_id=1141091&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 6: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6b959e4d7ee3c402b931a274d2bbe945&application_id=1141091&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

