ARTEC TECHNOLOGIES

H120 sales of €1.3m (up 43% from H119) represented a resilient first-half performance for artec, given the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Management also announced a number of attractive multi-year contracts across both security and broadcast customers, with €0.25m of revenue secured in Q320 and €0.25-0.30m expected in Q420, typically the company's strongest quarter. artec's positive trading highlights the benefits of a flexible, diversified business and leaves the group well placed for FY20 despite the uncertain macroeconomic outlook. With cash and undrawn facilities of €0.8m, artec offers potential share price upside if management can deliver on its guidance of significantly increased sales and positive profitability in FY20.

