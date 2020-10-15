Business Reporter: Going green in the packaging industry

As well as winning awards, sustainable packaging wins customers too

LONDON, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Mandy Craig, Director of Marketing and Sustainability at Accredo Packaging, describes how high quality packaging can be delivered sustainably and at a competitive cost.

Accredo delivers award winning sustainable packaging product. These include biodegradable and recyclable eco-resins that are used for ASTM certified, industrially compostable zippered pouches and fully recyclable barrier (as well as non-barrier) polyethylene (PE) stand-up pouches.

Accredo Packaging leads the industry with its award-winning line of recyclable product options. The AccredoFlex Gen2 packaging alone has won:

Two Gold awards from Flexographic Technical Association

The ReFocus Sustainability Summit's Design for Recyclability Award

The ReFocus Sustainability Summit's People's Choice Award

Accredo has ensured that its business operations are as sustainable as possible. The Accredo Packaging premises are 100% electrical powered by wind energy and the factory has been certified as the first LEED Silver-certified manufacturing facility in the flexible packaging industry.

Manufacturing processes are also sustainable. Accredo is committed to recycling, water and energy conservation. The company looks for sustainable initiatives along the manufacturing process; for example, Accredo's advanced printing technology reduces ink and solvent usage by more than a third, when compared with standard presses.

This focus on sustainability is winning Accredo customers. Environmentally-focused brands such as Gelo hand soaps, which are made from plant-based ingredients, have chosen Accredo for its aligned company values.

About Accredo Packaging

Accredo Packaging supplies state of the art, yet environmentally responsible flexible packaging. The company believes that "going green" can be achieved even with the most challenging applications, without necessarily costing more by using the right combination of equipment, people, and innovative practices.

