Game-changing technology for HVAC systems arrives in Europe to help real estate operators reduce energy costs by up to 25% and minimize their carbon emissions

BrainBox AI, a leader in autonomous building technology, today announces the launch of its ground-breaking AI-powered solution in the UK and Irish commercial real estate markets. BrainBox AI is currently implementing its technology in 10 buildings, representing over 1,000,000 sq. ft. of commercial real estate across the 2 countries, with rapid expansion planned over the course of the next few months.

BrainBox AI offers a unique technology combining deep learning and cloud-based computing algorithms to support a 24/7 self-operating building. By using artificial intelligence (AI) to predict a building's thermal load, BrainBox AI's technology enables the HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning) system in a building to operate autonomously, in real-time. This produces a saving in total energy costs of up to 25% which is achievable in fewer than 3 months, a 20-40% reduction in carbon footprint and a 60% increase in occupant comfort. Building operators can also see a 50% improvement in HVAC-related operations and maintenance costs.

"Heating and cooling represent 45% of the energy used in commercial real estate and traditional HVAC systems are reaching the limit of how that use can be optimised," said Sam Ramadori, Chief Operating Officer of BrainBox AI. "With cost control and environmental concerns at an all-time high, we need to embrace new ways of reducing the energy footprint that commercial real estate has. It is exciting to see how autonomous artificial intelligence is creating entirely new approaches to delivering material energy savings. Expanding into the UK and Ireland will allow BrainBox AI to help more real estate operators better manage building energy consumption and costs."

BrainBox AI's market entry into the UK Ireland sees its technology rolled out to ten launch customers, supported by its European resale partner, CLEVERNET. One of these customers is Henderson Park Capital who is looking for new and innovative ways of optimising the operational efficiency and sustainability of their buildings.

"As occupancy levels in commercial buildings continue to fluctuate and carbon taxes increase, we believe technology will play a key role in helping building owners and managers to reduce their energy costs. BrainBox AI's technology is a game changer, bringing a level of automation to commercial buildings that has never been seen before," said Shane Deasy, Founder and CEO of CLEVERNET.

AI-powered autonomous buildings represent disruptive innovation that enables significant energy savings. This is achieved by adding an extra layer of intelligence to existing HVAC control systems and enabling building managers to move from being reactive to pre-emptive in the way HVAC systems operate. This sort of proactive building control is especially important for owners and operators of commercial real estate as everyone adapts to new ways of working and using buildings, owing to the impact of the global pandemic.

Since launch in May 2019, BrainBox AI has installed its self-learning technology in over 30 million square feet of commercial properties, across 4 continents. The company has gained significant traction in its home market of Canada, expanded into the United States and is now scaling its international operations across Europe and APAC.

About BrainBox AI

Combining the leadership of Sean Neely, CEO and Co-Founder, and the expertise of Jean-Simon Venne, CTO and Co-Founder, BrainBox AI was created in 2017 with the goal of redefining building automation through artificial intelligence to be at the forefront of a green building revolution. Headquartered in Montreal, a global AI hub, BrainBox AI has a workforce of over 70 employees and supports real estate clients in numerous sectors, including office buildings, airports, hotels, multi-residential, long-term care facilities, grocery stores and commercial retail.

BrainBox AI works in collaboration with research partners including the US Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), the Institute for Data Valorization (IVADO) as well as educational institutions including Montreal's École de technologie supérieure (ETS) and McGill University.

Learn more about BrainBox AI.

About CLEVERNET

CLEVERNET is constantly pushing the boundaries of software, wireless networking, IoT energy solutions to make its customer's buildings smarter and improve user experience. CLEVERNET is on a mission to make buildings smarter.

CLEVERNET was founded by Shane Deasy, who previously founded the Wi-Fi company, Bitbuzz, which was sold to Virgin Media in 2014. For the last two years he has operated a telecommunications service company called Connect2Fi.

Learn more about CLEVERNET.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201015005231/en/

Contacts:

For media inquiries:

Cameron Penny

Director, Montieth Co.

+44 (0) 7766 312 502