80 percent of Spanish citizens urgently want to reduce emissions from road traffic. 82 percent blame noise, air pollution and other burdens for health problems these are findings of the representative survey "Kapsch TrafficCom Index 2020". New concepts such as the "15-minute City" in Paris point the way to prolonging people's experiences with cleaner air and less traffic in post-corona times.

The negative effects of road traffic have returned very quickly to the political agenda after the lockdown during the corona crisis. While Spain is gradually moving towards zero-emissions mobility, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo is pursuing nothing less than an urban planning revolution with her concept of the "15-minute City": Parisians should be able to reach everything they need for life from their doorstep within fifteen minutes on foot or by bike: grocery stores, health centers, schools, parks and workplaces. To make this possible, Hidalgo's first step was to block central traffic routes for cars and convert them into bicycle expressways.

What we can learn from the "15-minute City"

"Paris has managed to react quickly to the pandemic with a new concept of mobility, facilitating social distancing for the population," says Javier Aguirre, President of Kapsch TrafficCom for Spain and Portugal. "The concept of the 15-minute City is a good one, but it is a very long-term approach that needs a lot of time to be implemented. To keep traffic-related emissions at current levels and to reduce them even further in the future, intelligent transport systems are now available. They allow rapid improvements and at the same time lay the foundation for flexible long-term changes."

Go Digital

Many future-oriented cities are pursuing the goal of clearing the streets for bicycles and pedestrians. "But if the main traffic only moves to other districts of the city, there is no significant impact," explains Javier Aguirre. For this reason, he recommends introducing digitally connected mobility management. This includes, for example, traffic light control systems which automatically adapt to the current traffic situation. In cities, this would reduce congestion times by up to 25 percent. "To be successful, politicians should work to develop a strategy that takes advantage of the opportunities of digitally connected mobility."

For additional information: https://www.kapsch.net/ktc/press

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201015005466/en/

Contacts:

Carolin Treichl

T +43 50 811 1710

carolin.treichl@kapsch.net