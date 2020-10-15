The AUD 500 million facility is Iberdrola's first renewable energy project in the country, which has become one of the great growth region's for the Spanish company.From pv magazine Spain. Spanish energy group Iberdrola has begun work on its first renewable project in Australia after the acquisition of local renewable energy developer Infigen. The Port Augusta project, located in the state of South Australia, is so far its first hybrid solar wind power plant in the world and represents an investment of AUD 500 million (€305.3 million). The renewable installation will combine 210 MW of wind power ...

