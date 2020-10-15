Bambuser announces new integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud offering retail and digital brands, direct-to-consumer Interactive Live Stream E-Commerce

- Bambuser customers can now benefit from Bambuser's interactive live streaming shopping platform

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Interactive live video shopping provider Bambuser today announced that it has launched Live Stream E-Commerce Experiences, a new integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud, the fastest path to unified commerce. Commerce Cloud enables brands to provide personalized omnichannel experiences for shoppers that span web, mobile, social and in-store. Now, as part of the world's #1 CRM platform - Salesforce - brands can deliver completely unified experiences for customers that extend beyond commerce to include marketing, customer service and more.

Bambuser's integration empowers customers to engage directly with their customers through live, interactive online shopping that enables a more immersive online retail experience. Bambuser's technology has already helped brands to better engage with their customers in 2020, with the average viewer watching a Bambuser-supported Live Video Shopping show for over 11 minutes and 12 per cent adding at least one item to their shopping cart. These figures increase significantly for beauty retailers using Bambuser, one of the top-performing retail segments, with 36 percent of customers adding at least one item to their shopping cart.

Maryam Ghahremani, CEO of Bambuser said: "Bambuser is very excited to be collaborating with forward thinking companies such as Salesforce to provide our live streaming video technology as a turnkey solution to their customers." She continued "Live-streamed video is playing an increasingly important role in retail. This collaboration bawill enable us to deliver solutions at scale to brands looking to engage customers and increase sales quickly."

"As live-streamed video makes its way into e-commerce, we're excited to see Bambuser innovate in this space. Leveraging Commerce Cloud, Bambuser is enabling customers to unlock the potential of new purchasing behavior and drive further growth"" says Lars Grønkjær, Senior Regional Vice President, Commerce Cloud, at Salesforce Northern Europe.

About Bambuser

Bambuser is a software company specializing in interactive live video streaming. The Company's primary product, Live Video Shopping, is a cloud-based software solution that is used by customers such as global e-commerce and retail businesses to host live shopping experiences on websites, mobile apps and social media. Bambuser was founded in 2007, is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market and has its headquarters in Stockholm. Erik Penser Bank AB is Bambuser's Certified Adviser.

Additional Resources

View Bambuser on the Commerce Cloud Marketplace: salesforce.com/products/commerce-cloud/partner-marketplace/partners/bambuser

Salesforce, Commerce Cloud and others are trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

Contact information

Maryam Ghahremani, CEO

+46-8-400-160-02

press@bambuser.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bambuser/r/bambuser-announces-new-integration-with-salesforce-commerce-cloud-offering-retail-and-digital-brands,c3216623

The following files are available for download: