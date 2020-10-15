Ho Chi Minh City-based construction company Trungnam Group said its army of laborers took just 45 days to perform site clearance for a project which took shape within 102 days.Vietnamese construction company Trungnam Group has announced the inauguration of what is thought to be the nation's biggest solar project - the 450 MW Trung Nam Thuan Nam Solar Plant, in the southeastern province of Ninh Thuan. The company on Monday announced completion of the project, including associated electricity grid improvements, and said the solar plant had been completed within 102 days of finance being agreed ...

