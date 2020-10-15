A new wave of consolidation and some reshuffling is underway among market leaders in the solar EPC space, writes IHS Markit's Josefin Berg. In 2019, the 30 largest EPC providers globally installed 28 GW of non-residential PV, representing 26% of the total market. This increase from 21% in 2018 stems mainly from a growing concentration in the Chinese PV market, as well as integrator concentration in rapidly growing markets like Spain and Vietnam.From pv magazine 10/2020 In 2019, PowerChina installed 2.5 GW of PV to sail to the top of IHS Markit's global EPC providers ranking, from fourth position ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...