nCino, Inc.: nCino Bank Operating System selected by Barclays

Barclays is utilizing the cloud-based nCino platform to digitally streamline operations

WILMINGTON, N.C. and LONDON, Oct. 15, 2020, Inc., a British universal bank with businesses across the globe, has adopted the nCino Bank Operating Systemto streamline various onboarding processes.



The nCino Bank Operating System enables financial institutions to onboard new clients efficiently, by incorporating activities including Know-Your-Customer (KYC), loan origination, and regulatory compliance in one platform. The nCino Bank Operating System provides financial institutions a centralised view of risk and performance information across the institution's portfolio, helping to drive strategic decision-making and enhance operational efficiency by connecting stress testing, expected losses, asset/liability modelling, and more.

Pierre Naudé, CEO at nCino noted, "We are extremely proud to be working with Barclays. Innovation is driven by collaboration, and we're excited to support Barclays with this agile, cloud-based approach to client onboarding. As clients engage with their financial institution in more digitally minded ways resulting from the pandemic and clear trends in shifting consumer preferences, it's more important than ever to provide personalized services and to be able to do so remotely - from anywhere, at any time and on any device."

"As speed and digital capabilities become ever more critical, it's important that we adopt agile and innovative technology to help us accelerate and streamline processes," said Paul Compton, Global Head of Banking at Barclays, and Co-President of Barclays Bank PLC. "The nCino platform has helped us simplify our workflows and increase our operational resilience, which ultimately helps us to provide better service to our clients."

About nCino

