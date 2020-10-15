EXCHANGE NOTICE, OCTOBER 15, 2020 SHARES (Record Id 150643) STORA ENSO OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION A total of 150 A shares converted into R shares will be traded together with the old R shares of Stora Enso Oyj as of October 16, 2020. Identifiers of Stora Enso Oyj's share: Trading code:STEAV ISIN code: FI0009005953 Orderbook id: 24359 Number of shares: 176,254,623 Trading code: STERV ISIN code: FI0009005961 Orderbook id: 24360 Number of shares: 612,365,364 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260