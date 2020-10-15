Sixty-six countries have announced net zero carbon targets for 2050, 20 of which, collectively representing about 70% of global GDP, are proposing hydrogen strategies or roadmaps as key elements of their decarbonisation plans. Ballard is well placed to benefit from hydrogen adoption since it has already commercialised its fuel-cell technology and the c 1,000 buses and 2,200 trucks powered by its fuel cells have driven over 50m kilometres between them. Importantly Ballard is focused on heavy and medium duty motive applications including bus, truck, rail and marine, where fuel cells offer distinct range advantages over batteries.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...