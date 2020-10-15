Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 15.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
Phantastisches Zukunftsszenario für Unternehmen und Investoren - strong buy!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H4B5 ISIN: CA74139C1023 Ticker-Symbol: 6P7 
Tradegate
15.10.20
10:55 Uhr
11,335 Euro
-0,140
-1,22 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
PRETIUM RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PRETIUM RESOURCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,26511,58513:42
11,24511,53513:42
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.10.2020 | 13:05
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pretium Resources Inc: Pretivm Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2020 Operational and Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call Details

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pretium Resources Inc. (TSX/NYSE:PVG) ("Pretivm" or the "Company") will release third quarter 2020 operational and financial results after market close on Thursday, October 29th, 2020. The webcast and conference call to discuss Q3 2020 will take place Friday, October 30th, 2020 at 8:00 am PT (11:00 am ET) and can be accessed at www.pretivm.com.

Third quarter 2020webcast and conference call details:

Friday, October 30, 2020 at 8:00 am PT (11:00 am ET)
Webcastwww.pretivm.com (http://www.pretivm.com)
Toll Free (North America)1-800-319-4610
International and Vancouver604-638-5340

About Pretivm

Pretivm is an intermediate gold producer with the high-grade gold underground Brucejack Mine.

For further information contact:

Troy Shultz
Manager, Investor Relations &
Corporate Communications

Pretium Resources Inc.
Suite 2300, Four Bentall Centre, 1055 Dunsmuir Street
PO Box 49334 Vancouver, BC V7X 1L4
(604) 558-1784
invest@pretivm.com (mailto:invest@pretivm.com)
(SEDAR filings: Pretium Resources Inc.)

PRETIUM RESOURCES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.