Else Nutrition Holdings: Else Nutrition Engages Power Digital to Lead Performance Marketing, Influencer and PR Efforts

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2020 / ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (TSXV:BABY)(OTCQX:BABYF)(FSE:0YL) ("Else" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce it has engaged Power Digital, a leader in digital marketing, as its digital marketing agency of record. Nationally recognized for its data-driven approach and cross-channel strategies, Power Digital will support Else Nutrition's U.S. performance marketing with immediate paid advertising campaigns, influencer programming and public relations initiatives. Else Nutrition's public relations agency, Covet PR, was recently acquired by Power Digital and will continue to support the brand's PR and communications efforts.

"We're thrilled to bring on Power Digital as a partner to help grow the Else business," said Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO and Co-Founder of Else. "Between their laser focus on full-funnel marketing and impressive client roster, including Procter & Gamble, Spanx, Casper, SoulCycle and Uniqlo, we are certain that they are the right choice to help Else scale to the next level and bring complete, plant-based nutrition to customers. Power Digital represents the type of world-class brands that we aspire to," added Mrs. Yitzhak.

"We can't wait to further support Else Nutrition's success with a fully-integrated, 360 marketing approach," said Sara Brooks, President of Covet Consumer Business Unit. "After working with Else Nutrition on PR for the last five months to support its launch in the U.S. market, we look forward to helping the brand continue to take off and bring plant-based nutrition to consumers nationwide."

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition GH Ltd. is an Israel-based food and nutrition company focused on developing innovative, clean and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy, formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition (formerly INDI) won the "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan. The holding company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc, is a publicly traded company, listed as TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol BABY and is quoted on the US OTC Markets QX board under the trading symbol BABYF and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 0YL. Else's Executives includes leaders hailing from leading infant nutrition companies. Many of Else advisory board members had past executive roles in companies such as Mead Johnson, Abbott Nutrition, Plum Organics and leading infant nutrition Societies, and some of them currently serve in different roles in leading medical centers and academic institutes such as Boston Children's Hospital, Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, USA, Tel Aviv University, Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel, Rambam Medical Center and Technion, Israel and University Hospital Brussels, Belgium.

For more information, visit: elsenutrition.com or @elsenutrition on Facebook and Instagram.

About Power Digital

Power Digital is a leading, data-driven performance marketing agency located in San Diego, CA. As a full-service agency, the company offers services including: SEO, Content Marketing, Paid Media, Social Media Marketing, PR, Influencer, Email, Conversion Rate Optimization, Amazon Marketing and Web Development, with an emphasis in helping brands scale revenue and increase profits through customer acquisition and retention programs. Its tech-enabled B2C and B2B marketing campaigns focus on measurability and driving bottom line business results. The Power Digital team's family mentality and growth mindset culture fosters a strong work ethic, innovation and an ownership mentality from its talented team. For more information, please visit powerdigital.com.

TSX Venture Exchange

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

