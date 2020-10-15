Legend Power Systems, Inc.: Building Owners Look to Legend Power to Safeguard Critical Safety Systems

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2020 / Legend Power® Systems (TSX-V:LPS) a global leader in commercial electrical system solutions, today announced that existing and prospective customers are increasingly expressing concern over power quality in their buildings retrofitted with state-of-the-art COVID control and monitoring technologies. Legend's SmartGATE diagnoses, informs and solves for a wide variety of power challenges which directly impact uptime and stability in key electrical systems in any commercial building.

"The future of real estate is no longer about delivering four walls to occupiers of space. Every building owner is concerned about the safety and well-being of tenants," said Randy Buchamer, CEO of Legend Power Systems. "Investing in the acquisition, installation and operation of COVID safety systems is one thing; having reliable and stable building power to keep these systems running at optimum operational specifications is another. Legend's SmartGATE identifies building power challenges and eliminates or significantly reduces the impact of poor power quality on critical safety systems while reducing energy consumption and GHG emissions."

Legend has observed that approximately one-third of all buildings we assess are critically susceptible to electrical system performance issues, directly impacting safety initiatives and financial results. Contact us today at for a no-risk assessment and Power Impact Report for your building at info@legendpower.com.

About SmartGATE

SmartGATE is an industry-leading, turnkey solution, which identifies and fixes underperformance and waste in the electrical system of a commercial building. These performance issues often impact key areas of commercial real estate metrics including occupant safety and satisfaction and financial performance. This waste can also lead to higher operating costs, lower net operating income and other potential financial risks to the building owner, including damaged tenant experience.

About Legend Power® Systems Inc.

Legend Power® Systems Inc. (www.legendpower.com) provides an intelligent energy management platform that analyzes and improves building energy challenges, significantly impacting asset management and corporate performance. Legend's proven solutions support proactive executive decision-making in a complex and volatile business and energy environment.

