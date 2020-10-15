Following are the latest Corporate Social Responsibility news releases and story ideas available from Business Wire. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire's Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.

PAWTUCKET, R.I. -- Hasbro Named One of America's Most JUST Companies by Forbes and JUST Capital Source: Hasbro, Inc.

TEMPE, Ariz. -- NortonLifeLock Named one of America's Most JUST Companies by Forbes and JUST Capital Source: NortonLifeLock Inc.

JACKSON, Miss. -- Molpus Woodlands Group Becomes UN PRI Signatory Source: Molpus Woodlands Group, LLC

NEW YORK -- Origins and The Estée Lauder Companies Announce Sustainable Packaging Partnership With SABIC and Albéa Source: Origins

KENILWORTH, N.J. -- Merck Issues 2019/2020 Corporate Responsibility Report Source: Merck Co., Inc.

STUTTGART, Germany PARIS -- Sports Car Manufacturer Supports Sustainable Mining of Mica in India: Porsche joins multi-stakeholder Responsible Mica Initiative Source: Responsible Mica Initiative

HOUSTON -- Waste Management Publishes 2020 Sustainability Report and New Environmental, Social and Governance Resource Hub Source: Waste Management

FORT LEE, N.J. -- First Cohort of Cross River and Operation HOPE's 'Entrepreneur Training Program' Graduates Source: Cross River

NEW YORK -- Nominations Open for the Inaugural Digital Revolution Awards Source: Tenth Revolution Group

PARK CITY, Utah -- Bright Path Strong Partners with Watergen to Help Bring Safe Drinking Water to Native American Communities Source: Bright Path Strong

SAN FRANCISCO -- WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC. RELEASES ITS ANNUAL SUSTAINABILITY REPORT AND ANNOUNCES INCLUSION ON FORTUNE'S 2020 'CHANGE THE WORLD' LIST Source: Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

TORONTO -- Facedrive's TraceSCAN Selected by Global Industry Leaders for COVID-19 Contact Tracing in the Workplace, including for Proof-of-Concept by Air Canada Source: Facedrive Inc.

DEERFIELD, Ill. -- Walgreens Boots Alliance Co-COO Ornella Barra Highly Commended for Responsible Business Leadership Source: Walgreens Boots Alliance

BELLEVUE, Wash. -- Symetra Affirms Commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion with Expanded Commitments to Racial Equity and Social Justice Source: Symetra Life Insurance Company

TORONTO -- Facedrive Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Source: Facedrive Inc.

NEW YORK -- Rethink Food Launches Rethink Certified Program by Supporting 20 New York City Restaurants With $250,000 Each, Revitalizing Small Businesses and Food Insecure Communities Source: Rethink Food

NEW YORK -- Voya Financial's Lisa Landstein Joins Fellowship to Help Advance Racial Equity by CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion Source: Voya Financial, Inc.

TOKYO -- ISAP2020: The 12th International Forum for Sustainable Asia and the Pacific Source: Institute for Global Environmental Strategies (IGES)

NEW YORK -- Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Publishes Inaugural Corporate Responsibility Report Source: Annaly Capital Management, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO -- Cool Effect Announces The Seller's Pledge and Commits to Full Pricing Transparency for Carbon Offset Purchases Source: Cool Effect

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- HanesBrands Announces 2030 Global Sustainability Goals Focused on People, Planet and Product Source: HanesBrands

CINCINNATI -- Fifth Third Collaborates with NeighborWorks America to Prevent Foreclosures and Evictions Source: Fifth Third

TORONTO -- Facedrive's TraceSCAN Launches Pilot Project with Air Canada for COVID-19 Contact Tracing Source: Facedrive Inc.

MANILA, Philippines -- Indigenous Philippines Community Looks to the Sky for Renewable Drinking Water Created from Sunlight and Air with SOURCE Hydropanel Technology Source: SOURCE Global, PBC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Sealed Air Invests in Gastromotiva to Improve Food Security Worldwide Source: Sealed Air Corporation

ROSEMEAD, Calif. -- Southern California Edison Funds 'Critical Aerial Support' for Daytime and Nighttime Firefighting Source: Southern California Edison

AMSTERDAM -- Installation Completed of the World's Most Powerful Solar Roof Currently Operating at PVH Europe's State-of-the-Art Warehouse and Logistics Center Source: PVH Corp.

FORT WORTH, Texas -- GM Financial Donates 100,000 Face Masks to Local School Districts Source: General Motors Financial Company, Inc.

CINCINNATI -- Secret Partners With YWCA to Launch RaiseItUp Campaign To Help Women Impacted Most by the 2020 Pandemic Source: Procter Gamble

CINCINNATI -- Fifth Third's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report Highlights the Value of Sustainability Source: Fifth Third Bancorp

PARIS -- Teleperformance Earns First Great Place to Work Certification in the UK Source: Teleperformance

MINNEAPOLIS -- Transformative HR Advisory and Technology Firm RADICL Launches From Founders of Modern Survey Source: RADICL

NEW YORK -- New York Circular City Initiative Announces Vision to Grow 11,000 Jobs and Reduce Waste to Zero Source: Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP

TORONTO -- Canadian Investors Representing $2.3 Trillion Pledge to Promote Diversity Inclusion in Their Portfolios and Institutions Source: Responsible Investment Association

TORONTO -- Facedrive Enters into a Purchase Agreement to Acquire Food Hwy Canada Source: Facedrive Inc.

