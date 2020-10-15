Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 15.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
Phantastisches Zukunftsszenario für Unternehmen und Investoren - strong buy!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B6WN ISIN: LT0000100661 Ticker-Symbol: YCJ 
Stuttgart
15.10.20
14:25 Uhr
0,082 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
LINAS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LINAS AB 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LINAS
LINAS AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LINAS AB0,0820,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.