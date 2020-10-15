From 16-10-2020, a purchase of own shares procedure for Linas AB ORS (ISIN code LT0000100661) is launched. The closing date for execution of the procedure is 26-10-2020. The price per share is EUR 0.10 The maximum number of shares to buy is 1 549 989 The minimum number of shares to buy is 1. Market: VSE Tender Offer (Genium INET trading system) Orderbook: LNS1LOS4. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqomxbaltic.com