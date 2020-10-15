The Craftory is investing $20 million into DYPER to support its expansion in the US and amplify its impact. The Craftory is leading the round with existing investor HCAP also participating.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201015005128/en/

DYPER (Photo: Business Wire)

An estimated 27.4 billion disposable diapers are used annually in the US, resulting in 3.4 million tons of used diapers added to landfills yearly. Scientists estimate a discarded disposable diaper containing plastic takes approximately 450 years to decompose*. This makes diapers as environmentally dangerous as single use plastic bags with similar risks of micro plastics entering the environment.

The good news is that a growing number of diaper brands are trying to minimize their impact and DYPER stands head and shoulders above the rest.

DYPER is a subscription-based diaper service that delivers the highest quality bamboo-based compostable diapers directly to customer's doorstep each month. They are free from chlorine, latex, alcohol, PVC, lotions, TBT or Phthalates and unprinted, unscented, soft to the touch, yet extremely durable and highly absorbent. DYPER packaging is made from oxo-degradable materials, and DYPER purchases carbon offsets that actively promote reforestation for each delivery.

DYPER subscribers can also opt-in to the first of its kind REDYPER program, which uses specially engineered UN Haz Mat shipping boxes to return soiled diapers for composting. The waste composted through this program is used in specialized applications, such as for vegetation in highway medians.

Quotes from Ernesto Schmitt, Co-Founder ArchCrafter at The Craftory, Sergio Radovic, CEO and Founder of DYPER, and Jamie Swango, Craft Partner Digital Amplification Platforms at The Craftory listed here.

About the Craftory

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201015005128/en/

Contacts:

Media Enquiries

Madeleine Fawcett

info@projectmmnyc.com