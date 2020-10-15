New shares in Happy Helper A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 19 October 2020. The new shares are issued due to a private placement. Name: Happy Helper ------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0060990414 ------------------------------------------------- Short name: HAPPY ------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 7,375,000 shares ------------------------------------------------- Change: 490,196 shares ------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 7,865,196 shares ------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 6.12 ------------------------------------------------- Face value: 0,10 kr. ------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 153212 ------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact Certified Adviser Tofte & Company, Sasja Dalgaard, tel. +45 26 10 08 77 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=794117