SDX Energy delivered a strong performance over the first nine months of 2020 as production increased predominantly due to South Disouq continuing to perform ahead of expectation since coming onstream in late 2019. Production in Egypt was unaffected by COVID-19, while a few customer shut-ins in Morocco had returned to c 90% capacity by September 2020. The drilling programmes in both Egypt and Morocco were also successfully concluded, with highlights including the Sobhi discovery in South Disouq and a potential 233bcf in a further six prospects, together with confirmation of the extension of prospectivity to the north of the company's core area in Morocco. Our mid-case RENAV valuation has increased to 45.0p/share (+11%) as we adjust our short-term oil price assumptions and revise our production and capex estimates.

