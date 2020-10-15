Advancements in technology, rising environmental concern, and reducing the availability of skilled labor are substantially disrupting the European manufacturing industry. As companies prepare to tackle these challenges, many are leveraging risk mitigation strategies, as well as identifying and capitalizing on new opportunities. European manufacturing companies are also aiming to identify and tackle potential supply chain challenges. Infiniti's competitive landscape analysis enables companies to assess the market and adopt the ideal strategies to overcome various market challenges. Our solutions also help companies evaluate industry leaders' initiatives and strategies and adapt their business plans accordingly.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201015005042/en/

Competitive Landscape Analysis for a European Manufacturing Industry Client: Our Approach (Graphic: Business Wire)

To tackle the challenges of the evolving European manufacturing industry and stay a step ahead with Infiniti's competitive landscape analysis, request a free proposal

"To keep up with the industry transformations, major companies in the manufacturing industry are capitalizing on new opportunities, employing risk mitigation strategies, and mitigating challenges along the supply chain," says a manufacturing industry expert at Infiniti Research.

Business Challenge:

The client, a manufacturing firm based out of Europe, was losing market share due to industry leaders and competitors' initiatives to tackle market uncertainties. The client was unable to employ risk mitigation strategies and appropriately tackle skill shortages, consequently impacting their sales rate. The European manufacturing firm witnessed a notable reduction of 17% in its profit margins. Therefore, they approached Infiniti Research to leverage our competitive landscape analysis. During the seven-week engagement, the European manufacturing industry client also sought to change their inventory management to meet market demand, understand the appropriate strategies to meet the need for sustainability, tackle the increasing cyber threats, and invest in new technologies and processes.

Our Approach:

Infiniti's competitive landscape analysis experts developed a comprehensive approach to assist the European manufacturing industry client. The approach included the following:

A competitive benchmarking analysis to provide the client with detailed insights into their performance compared to competitors and identifies performance gaps. The client also identified sustainable manufacturing practices and monitored initiatives leveraged by competitors in employing new technologies.

The experts conducted a demand management and risk assessment process to help the client forecast demand, reduce supply-demand mismatch, and enhance efficiency by appropriately managing their production process.

A risk assessment process was conducted to assist the client in employing initiatives to mitigate potential cyber risks. The engagement also aimed to provide the client with the estimated viability of their new offerings and compare the effectiveness of their marketing strategies with those of competitors'.

Business Outcome:

Infiniti's competitive landscape analysis enabled the client to compare their offerings with competitors' offerings and identify gaps in their products and services. The European manufacturing industry client also evaluated competitors' strategies and accordingly adapted their business plans. The European manufacturing firm witnessed a huge increase in sales shortly after the engagement. Lastly, the client enhanced process agility and reduced operating costs by 33%.

Speak with our industry experts to learn more about the European manufacturing industry's competitive landscape and develop strategies to stay ahead of the increasing competition.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201015005042/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us