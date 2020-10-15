The toys and games market size is poised to grow by USD 54.72 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201015005550/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Toys and Games Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The popularity of TV shows and movies is one of the major factors driving the market growth. Blockbusters such as Frozen, Star Wars, and Despicable Me have led to an increase in retail sales of various toys, games, and related merchandise. Several specialty stores also emphasize on product themes based on popular TV shows such as Game of Thrones, Penny Dreadful, Breaking Bad, Big Bang Theory, and Friends. For instance, Hot Topic, a US-based retail store, earns a major part of its revenue from TV-based merchandise and animation collectibles. Furthermore, popular movies are also most likely to accelerate the sales of collectibles during the forecast period.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Report Highlights:
- The major toys and games market growth came from the activity and ride-on toys segment. Activity toys such as building sets, dolls, puzzles such as jigsaw puzzles, and card games help children enhance the mental agility of children and develop coordination and manual skills. Market growth in this segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the infant and pre-school toys and plush toys segments.
- APAC had the largest toys and games market share in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. will significantly influence toys and games market growth in this region.
- The global toys and games market is fragmented. Atlas Games, Clementoni Spa, Goliath Games LLC, Hasbro Inc., LEGO Group, Mattel Inc., Ravensburger AG, Thames Kosmos, TOMY Co. Ltd., and VTech Holdings Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this toy and games market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.
- As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the toys and games market 2020-2024 is expected to have Negative and Inferior growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we re-evaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Emergence of 3D Printing will be a Key Market Trend
Latest toys and games market trends, such as the emergence of 3D printing will also fuel toys and games market growth. 3D printers are expected to become more affordable in the coming years, and as a result, licensors are focusing on protecting their products by authorizing do-it-yourself (DIY) merchandise. Some of the leading licensors like Sesame Workshop and Hasbro are also offering licenses to 3D printing companies for specific merchandise and are distinguishing them from the licensed ones.
Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report
Toys and Games Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist toys and games market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the toys and games market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the toys and games market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of toys and games market vendors
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product placement
- Activity and ride-on toys Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Infant and pre-school toys Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Plush toys Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Games and puzzles Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel placement
- Offline distribution channel Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online distribution channel Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver Demand led growth
- Volume driver Supply led growth
- Volume driver External factors
- Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver Inflation
- Price driver Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Atlas Games
- Clementoni Spa
- Goliath Games LLC
- Hasbro Inc.
- LEGO Group
- Mattel Inc.
- Ravensburger AG
- Thames Kosmos
- TOMY Co. Ltd.
- VTech Holdings Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201015005550/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/