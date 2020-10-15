NovAccess Global Inc.: NovAccess Global Appoints Dwain Irvin, Ph.D., MPH as New Chief Executive Officer

Leadership by world-renown cancer researcher signals commitment to driving current and forthcoming biomedical opportunities

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2020 / NovAccess Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:XSNX), announced today the addition of published researcher, and patent author Dr. Dwain Irvin as CEO. Dr. Irvin steps into the role after heading the Biotechnology division for Innovest Global Inc.

Dr. Irvin received his PhD from UCLA School of Medicine, MPH, from UCLA School of Public Health, and trained at The Wallenberg Neuroscience Center at Lund University in Lund, Sweden. He was also a Professor, Faculty member at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Department of Neurosurgery.

Dr. Irvin received his PhD in Pharmacology and Developmental Neuroscience with an emphasis on neural stem cell fate and differentiation. His research focused on neural development and Notch Signaling in mammalian neural stem cells. He also worked as an NIH/NINDS Post-Doctoral Fellow in

Dr. Anders Bjorklund laboratory in Lund, Sweden. There, his focus was on research projects that investigated the potential role of cell replacement therapy for patients with Parkinson's disease. They developed several protocols for the efficient generation of dopaminergic neurons from forebrain and ventral midbrain stem and progenitor cells. Dr. Irvin also worked as a Research Scientist, Assistant Professor, and Faculty member at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Department of Neurosurgery. He led research investigations in the role of adaptive immunity in Parkinson's disease. He also developed two patents in the area of immunotherapy for brain tumor patients, specifically Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM). His research team focused on molecular mechanisms that impart therapeutic resistance in cancer cells, including cancer stem cells. They utilized these data to develop novel immunotherapies for brain tumor patients. Dr. Irvin's leadership experience in academia, hospital systems, private and public biotech companies will add extraordinary value to NovAccess Global.

Look for much more information to come soon as the company completes its immediate commercial objectives.

Forward-Looking Statements

