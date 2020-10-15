Exro Technologies Inc.: Exro and Traktionssysteme Austria (TSA) to Integrate Systems for Enhanced Commercial Vehicles

Technology Partnership With TSA to Modernize Electric Commercial Vehicles With More Powerful Systems

Together the Companies Will Provide Full Powertrain Systems With Coil Driver Technology for the Fast-Growing Heavy-Duty Electric Vehicle Markets

Traktionssysteme Austria (TSA) Is a Global Leader in Electromechanical Drives With Over 60 Years' Experience Manufacturing Traction Motors

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2020 / Exro Technologies Inc. (TSXV:EXRO)(OTCQB:EXROF) (the "Company"), a leading technology company which has developed a new class of power electronics for electric motors and powertrains, is pleased to announce it is working with Traktionssysteme Austria ("TSA") to develop enhanced commercial vehicles by integrating their traction motor systems with Exro's Coil Driver technology.

Traktionssysteme Austria is a leading manufacturer of electromechanical drives for rail and road vehicles. With over 60 years of experience and a broad product portfolio, they provide their customers individual solutions of the highest quality. TSA has reliable traction drives in operation in 55 countries on all continents of the world.

Exro and TSA will collaborate on a technology update for heavy-duty electric vehicles and traction motors and drives. Examples of heavy-duty vehicles can be delivery vans, buses, and trucks. This will deliver a full powertrain system and enable a broad product range with increased performance in the growing commercial electric vehicle markets. The global traction inverter market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.57% from USD 2.5 billion in 2018 to reach USD 7.7 billion by 2025.1

"We are looking forward to unlock the potential of increased performance and efficiency the Exro Coil Drive can bring to our electric motors", commented Florian Demmelmayr, Head of Road at TSA. "Since 2004, we have built more than 2,500 motors for electric buses".

"Although this is not a commercial partnership, this is an important integration of TSA's long-standing traction systems with our Coil Driver. It will help us to open up bigger markets and accelerate our impact in making commercial electric vehicles faster, smarter, and more powerful," stated Josh Sobil, Chief Commercial Officer of Exro. "We are very excited to be working with a global leader like TSA and developing new technology together."

1 See https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/vehicle-inverter.asp

About Exro Technologies Inc.

Exro is a Clean Tech company that has developed a new class of control technology for electric powertrains. Exro's advanced motor control technology, our "Coil Driver", expands the capabilities of electric motors and powertrains. The Coil Driver enables two separate torque profiles within a given motor. The first is calibrated for low speed and high torque, while the second provides expanded operation at high speed. The ability to change configuration allows efficiency optimization for each operating mode, resulting in overall reductions in energy consumption. The controller automatically and seamlessly selects the appropriate configuration in real time so that torque demand and efficiency are optimized.

The limitations of traditional electric machines and power technology are becoming more evident. In many increasingly prominent applications, traditional methods cannot meet the required performance. This means either oversizing the equipment, adding additional motors, or implementing heavy mechanical geared solutions. Exro offers a new solution for system optimization through implementation of its technology which can yield the following results: increased drive cycle efficiency, reduced system volume, reduced weight, expanded torque and speed capabilities. Exro allows the application to achieve more with less energy consumed.

For more information visit our website at www.exro.com.

Follow Exro on social media:

Exro LinkedIn

Exro Twitter

Exro Facebook

About Traktionssysteme Austria GmbH

Traktionssysteme Austria (TSA) is the leading, independent manufacturer of electromechanical equipment powering railway rolling stock and road transport vehicles with a company history reaching back to the 1960s. TSA's product portfolio offers the design, testing and delivery of customer-tailored solutions ranging from components supply to fully-fledged drive solutions and aftermarket services based on asynchronous and permanent magnet technologies in motors and generators as well as wheelset gearboxes.

By means of its in-house gearbox design skills, TSA is at home in both the mechanical departments of car-builder customers and the converter laboratories of propulsion system-manufacturing partners. This makes TSA a unique contact to discuss all of the ever-complex questions of drive system integration, may it be electrical or mechanical challenges.

Other companies of the Traktionssysteme Austria group are located in the USA (Traction Systems Inc., wholly owned subsidiary based in Somerville, NJ) in Bosnia and Herzegovina (Traktionssysteme Bosnia d.o.o. based in Tuzla), in Shanghai (Traction Systems China, Procurement Representative) and in India (Medha Traction Equipment Pvt. Ltd., Joint Venture with Medha Servo Drives based in Hyderabad). TSA is headquartered in Wiener Neudorf, Austria and has 400 employees.

For more information visit our website at www.tsa.at

Follow TSA on social media:

LinkedIn: Traktionssysteme Austria

Facebook: TSA - Traktionssysteme Austria

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Sue Ozdemir, Chief Executive Officer

CONTACT INFORMATION

Canada: Jake Bouma

VP of Investor Relations

604-317-3936

United States: Vic Allgeier

TTC Group Inc.

646-841-4220

Email: info@exro.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, that could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing these forward-looking statements are reasonable based upon the information currently available to management as of the date hereof, actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Readers are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Exro Technologies Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/610521/Exro-and-Traktionssysteme-Austria-TSA-to-Integrate-Systems-for-Enhanced-Commercial-Vehicles