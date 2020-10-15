Jaguar Health, Inc.: Napo Pharmaceuticals, a Subsidiary of Jaguar Health, Launches Web-based NapoCares Platform to Enhance Patient Access to Mytesi

iAssist, a web-based component of the NapoCares patient support program, automates and streamlines the patient prescription process

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2020 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Napo), has launched a Web-based component of the NapoCares patient support program to automate and streamline the patient prescription process for Mytesi® (crofelemer), Napo's plant-based and non-opioid FDA-approved drug product. The iAssist platform is designed to simplify the prescription process for specialty therapies like Mytesi by providing electronic prescribing, prior authorizations, signatures and patient consent; instant access to patient eligibility information; customized electronic enrollment forms; and access to all platform features at any time from a PC or mobile device.

"Starting patients on specialty therapies like Mytesi can be a complex and time-consuming process," said Ian Wendt, Jaguar's vice president of commercial strategy. "Implementation of this new, cloud-based system supports the ongoing goal of our NapoCares program to remove barriers for patients to access Mytesi, making it faster and easier for patients to start and stay on the drug by streamlining communications between prescribers, pharmacies, patients, and payers."

iAssist helps patients begin their medication sooner, because the platform facilitates rapid fulfillment of prescriptions and enrollment in patient support services, along with real-time confirmation for commercially and government insured patients of benefits coverage. The system provides visibility through the prescription process that allows patient status tracking and proactive follow-up support by their providers.

The iAssist platform is provided by Florida-based AssistRx, a specialty therapy initiation and patient support company. AssistRx has extensive experience supporting HIV patients, and a significant percentage of Mytesi providers already leverage the iAssist platform as part of their practice workflow.

Mytesi is a non-opiate, plant-based, chloride ion channel modulating antidiarrheal medicine that is FDA approved for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV/AIDS receiving antiretroviral therapy. The only oral plant-based prescription medicine approved under FDA Botanical Guidance, Mytesi has a novel mechanism of action that works locally in the gut by gently and effectively modulating and normalizing the flow of water and electrolytes with minimal systemic absorption.

About NapoCares

NapoCares is Napo Pharmaceuticals' comprehensive patient support services program, designed to make it easier for eligible patients to receive support to start and continue Mytesi® treatment. NapoCares offers support options for patients, whether uninsured, underinsured, or insured. Services include a Copay Savings Program to help commercially insured patients save on out-of-pocket costs; a Patient Assistance Program for uninsured patients; support to help Mytesi patients understand their insurance coverage; support for prior authorizations and appeals; linkage to specialty pharmacies to fill Mytesi prescriptions; mail order pharmacy support; and a patient call center to answer any Mytesi-related questions.

About Jaguar Health, Inc. and Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Jaguar Health, Inc. is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea. Our wholly owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas. Our Mytesi® (crofelemer) product is approved by the U.S. FDA for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy and the only oral plant-based prescription medicine approved under FDA Botanical Guidance.

For more information about Jaguar, please visit https://jaguar.health. For more information about Napo, visit www.napopharma.com.

About Mytesi®

Mytesi (crofelemer) is an antidiarrheal indicated for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy (ART). Mytesi is not indicated for the treatment of infectious diarrhea. Rule out infectious etiologies of diarrhea before starting Mytesi. If infectious etiologies are not considered, there is a risk that patients with infectious etiologies will not receive the appropriate therapy and their disease may worsen. In clinical studies, the most common adverse reactions occurring at a rate greater than placebo were upper respiratory tract infection (5.7%), bronchitis (3.9%), cough (3.5%), flatulence (3.1%), and increased bilirubin (3.1%).

See full Prescribing Information at Mytesi.com. Crofelemer, the active ingredient in Mytesi, is a botanical (plant-based) drug extracted and purified from the red bark sap of the medicinal Croton lechleri tree in the Amazon Rainforest. Napo has established a sustainable harvesting program for crofelemer to ensure a high degree of quality and ecological integrity.

About AssistRx

AssistRx has engineered the perfect blend of technology and talent to provide an intelligent therapy initiation and patient support solution to improve patient uptake, visibility and outcomes. AssistRx's solutions - including its intelligent therapy initiation platform, iAssist - integrate technology and therapy expertise to advance patient therapy in a more efficient and effective manner - delivering informed touchpoints that simplify a complex system to enable better results for today's patients. For more information, visit www.assistrx.com.

