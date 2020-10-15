The surgical mask market size is poised to grow by USD 2.41 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

With the increase in the number of surgeries, the use of different medical supplies, including surgical masks, is also increasing. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and stroke has led to an increase in the number of surgical procedures. The rising cases of obesity have also increased the number of weight-loss surgeries. Moreover, the high consumption of tobacco and alcohol, poor nutrition, and lack of physical activity that are leading to an increase in chronic diseases will also increase the number of surgeries. This will subsequently drive surgical masks market growth during the forecast period.

Report Highlights:

The major surgical mask market growth came from the offline distribution channel segment. The offline distribution channel comprises of drug stores, hospitals, and clinics. Drug stores sell a wide range of healthcare products and medicines. Customers can buy both over-the-counter and prescription medication at drug stores. The recent COVID-19 outbreak across the world had resulted in a supply shortage of surgical masks in most of the drug stores across the world. Therefore, most drug stores have raised the price of surgical masks.

Europe will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The increasing number of surgeries in the region will significantly influence surgical masks market growth in this region. The UK and Germany are the key markets for surgical masks in Europe. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

The global surgical mask market is fragmented. 3M Co., Ansell Ltd., Cardinal Health Inc., Dynarex Corp., Investor AB, Honeywell International Inc., Medline Industries Inc., Owens Minor Inc., Sterimed, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this surgical mask market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the surgical mask market 2020-2024 is expected to have Positive and Superior growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Frequent Outbreak of Epidemics will be a Key Market Trend

The frequent outbreak of epidemics, one of the significant surgical masks market trends, will also influence the growth of the market in focus. Flu or any other disease can turn into an epidemic due to delays in implementing control measures or the absence of control measures, poor sanitation, and weak immunity among the indigenous population against the disease. Surgical masks play an important role in containing and preventing the outbreak of airborne diseases. The most recent example of such an epidemic is the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). COVID-19 has originated in China in December 2019 and has spread to almost every part of the world. The cure for treating this disease is yet to be discovered, and the use of surgical masks is suggested by healthcare experts to prevent community spread. Such factors will have a significant impact on the demand for surgical masks during the forecast period.

Surgical Mask Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist surgical mask market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the surgical mask market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the surgical mask market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of surgical mask market vendors

